$2M-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Virginia

(WWBT) - A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Falls Church.
The ticket is one of 24,000 that were purchased across the state in Tuesday’s $418 million Mega Millions drawing.
No ticket matched all the numbers so the jackpot for Friday’s drawing has increased to an estimated $444 million.
The $2 million ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing but did not match the Megaball. That’s normally a $1 million prize, but this ticket was purchased with the Megaplier, which doubles its payout.
The ticket was sold at Saigon Bakery & Deli on Wilson Boulevard in Falls Church.
A $20,000-winning ticket was purchased at Buddy’s Gas N Go in Buchanan. It matched the first five numbers and the Megaball and was also purchased with the Megaplier, doubling its usual payout of $10,000.
The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 9-21-34-42-50 and the Megaball 21. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.
The Powerball drawing for Wednesday night has a jackpot of $325 million.
