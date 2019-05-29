Forecast: First Alert Weather Days for mid 90s heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days of the year so far with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Humidity will be moderate.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Lows in the mid 70s, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for highs in the mid 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s. Record is 98°. A low chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon but the best chance is in Northern VA. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Lows in the mid 70s, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a another day with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s. Record is 98°. A line of showers and storms is possible during the late afternoon or evening. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Lows in the low 70s, highs near upper 80s. (LATE EVENING Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with showers and storms possible. Best chance is morning and midday. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible late in the day. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain chance 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Lows low 60s, highs low 80s.
