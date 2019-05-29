Digital Dialogue: Swim safety

During the Digital Dialogue, you can ask questions to our panel during the Facebook Live.
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 29, 2019 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 11:28 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that summer is almost here, and temperatures have already soared into the 90s, people will be taking to the pools and traveling to beaches.

Experts say fun and safety should be at the forefront of every person’s mind, and to help you out, NBC12 is hosting a Digital Dialogue at 7 p.m. Thursday on swim safety.

You can ask questions to our panel on Facebook Live or observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app, on Amazon Fire or Roku.

