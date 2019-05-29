Dog dies in Chesterfield house fire; 2 people displaced

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One dog is dead and two people are displaced after a fire at a Chesterfield home.
Crews were called around 3:40 p.m. to the 14800 block of Highberry Woods Drive on Wednesday.
Officials said the fire appears to have started inside the garage and caused significant damage to the home.
Witnesses said they heard popping from the garage before noticing the smoke.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
