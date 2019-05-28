‘A cowardly act’: No suspects yet in 9-year-old’s shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s mayor, police chief and school superintendent expressed their sympathy and condolences Tuesday to the families impacted by a shooting on Sunday that left a 9-year-old girl dead and injured a boy.
Officers were called to Carter Jones Park, in between Perry and Bainbridge Streets, for the shooting at 7:23 p.m. Sunday.
Family members identified the girl as 9-year-old Markiya Simone Dickson.
“That girl got a name. My baby got a name. Her name is Markiya Simone Dickson,” Mark Whitfield and Ciara Dickson said on Monday.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Jason Kamras said Dickson was previously a student in the school system.
“Sadly this is all too common for children at Richmond Public Schools," said Kamras.
Interim Chief of Police William Smith says the Richmond Police Department does not yet have any suspects in the incident.
“They were completely innocent,” Smith said of the children involving, calling the shooting a “cowardly act.”
Smith says the boy who was shot is 11 years old and is expected to be OK.
“It’s senseless,” Mayor Levar Stoney said of recent gun violence. “A child being robbed of their life just for being a child is problematic for me."
He said every department in the city needs to work together to make sure that “kids can be kids” when going anywhere in the city.
Police ask anyone with information, photos or videos to email Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@richmondgov.com or call (804) 646-3246. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.