Virginia woman wins more than $146K at Colonial Downs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the largest jackpot yet at Rosie’s at Colonial Downs in New Kent, a Virginia woman won more than $146,000 playing American 7 All Stars.
Harmony Smith, 25, of Warsaw, was with her mother at Colonial Downs on Memorial day when she won $146,206.85 playing a historical horseracing machine.
“It felt good. I am overwhelmed. It is a blessing that my mom took me to Rosie’s and I thank her for that,” said Smith.
Aaron Gomes, chief operating officer of Colonial Downs Group, said it was exciting to have a large jackpot winner after opening a month ago.
"The community has been extremely welcoming and we are staying busy. We are seeing similar results in Vinton, which is now in its third week of operations. Richmond will be next as we continue to deliver jobs and tax revenue to localities and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Gomes said.
Smith said she plans to pay off her car loan with some of her winnings.
