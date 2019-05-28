Richmond teacher ‘Mr B’ uses real world situations to teach business concepts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond teacher left a promising career as an investment banker to teach the next generation of leaders.
Now, he’s become a valuable asset to both teachers and students at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Bismark Agbemble, or “Mr. B” as he’s known to students is a business teacher who takes business concepts and applies them to real world situations, making it easier to understand.
In one such lesson, his students were learning about the importance of having an insurance policy and how to make room for it in your monthly budget.
