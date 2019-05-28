News to know for May 28: Heat builds; 1 dead after fire; Northam to sign autism bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s feeling hot, hot, hot for through Thursday this week.
Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s, with not much relief in sight.
A person is dead after a cooking fire at a senior community in Richmond, fire officials said.
In a tweet, the Richmond Fire Department said firefighters were called to the fire at the Dominion Place Apartments at 1025 W. Grace St.
While there, “The crew also in countered a patient inside suffering from a medical emergency," the tweet said.
A major change is coming for children with autism growing up in Virginia.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam will officially sign a bill into law that will help tens of thousands of families by expanding the insurance coverage children with autism receive.
The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened over the Memorial Day weekend.
The sheriff said they responded to the incident Saturday and into Sunday. A body was recovered mid-day Sunday.
One girl has died and a boy has been shot after a double shooting at a cookout on Richmond’s south side.
Officers were called to Carter Jones Park, in between Perry and Bainbridge Streets, for a report of a shooting at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday.
Richmond police say two juveniles, a boy and a girl, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Virginia’s lacrosse team won its sixth national championship in school history on Tuesday, jumping to an early lead before holding off Yale 13-9.
A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another.
The storms strew debris so thick that at one point, highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an interstate.
At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service.
“It ain’t the heat, it’s the humility.” - Yogi Berra
