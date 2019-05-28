2019 National Teacher of the Year honored by Virginia 529

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2019 National Teacher of the Year received an award Tuesday from Virginia 529 to help support his students in the classroom.
Rodney Robinson was recognized for his dedication to educating students in Richmond at the Pathways to Empowerment Celebration. Virginia 529 donated $5,290 to the Virgie Binford Education Center to help his students get prepared for the next step.
“It allows us to take our kids on a few more college visits, maybe travel to one or two outside of the state of Virginia or more importantly it allows us to give them books, study prep guides for the SAT/ACT, all the tests they need. And plus books just books in general to build up their literacy skills,” Robinson said.
Robinson is a teacher at the Virgie Binford Education Center at the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center. He also taught at multiple Richmond Public schools, including for 12 years at Armstrong High School.
“Every kid deserves a quality education, not only K-12, but college. So it’s important having organizations in place that make it affordable for all kids,” Robinson said.
Wednesday is National 529 College Savings Plan Day.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.