Man, woman fighting for life after crash on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man and woman are fighting for their lives a crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County.
Virginia State Police were called Monday just at 7:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 41.
Troopers said a Honda Civic was heading north when it lost control, ran off the road, and hit a ditch and guardrail before rolling several times.
The male driver and female passenger were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was ejected from the vehicle. Police said it is unclear if the man had his seat belt on.
Police said speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
