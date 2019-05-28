1 dead after fire at Richmond senior apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A person is dead after a cooking fire at a senior community in Richmond, fire officials said.
In a tweet Richmond Fire said they were called to the fire at the Dominion Place Apartments at 1025 W. Grace Street. While there, “The crew also in countered a patient inside suffering from a medical emergency," the tweet said.
Medics took the patient to the hospital where they died. “Cause of death hasn’t been determined as now a death investigation will be conducted,” Richmond Fire tweeted.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.