Henrico 8th grader competes in national spelling bee

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico eighth grader has made it past the preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Vishnoy Vadakkancheri, who attends Moody Middle School, is speller No. 534 and spelled “vastitude” correctly to move to the next round.
Vadakkancheri won the Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee in round 11 be correctly spelling “domiciliated,” a word meaning establishing residence. He also spelled “verisimilitude,” “kielbasa” and “animadversion” to help take the title.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.