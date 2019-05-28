Forecast: First Alert Weather Days for Excessive Heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We expect three straight days with mid 90s heat. Humidity will be moderately high but not excessive. While heat advisories aren’t likely to be issued, we’ll be in near record territory.
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Mostly to partly sunny and hot with a shower possible in the morning, then a stray storm possible towards evening. High in the mid 90s. (Rain chance 20%)
WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYs for hottest temperatures so far this season; Lows near 70, Highs in the mid 90s. Record is 98° Wednesday and Thursday
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Lows in the low 70s, highs near upper 80s
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with showers and storms possible. Lows in the 60s, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers possible. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s (Rain chance 30%
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.