Father charged after 3 infants left in vehicle

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield father has been charged after police say he left his three infants inside a minivan alone.
Petersburg police were called to the 50 block of Medical Park Boulevard around 11:19 a.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found the infants inside the vehicle. Police said their ages were three, four and 20 days old.
Police said the children’s father, Aaron Hamilton, has been charged with three felony counts of child endangerment.
All three children were taken to the hospital and the 20 day old was admitted for observation.
