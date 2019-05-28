2 Chesterfield buses involved in separate crashes

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two Chesterfield school buses were involved in separate crashes Tuesday.
Tuesday morning a bus with students on board was struck in the rear by a sedan on Bailey Bridge Road. None of the students on board the bus were injured, but the driver of the sedan had non-life-threatening injuries.
The bus driver was issued a summons for failure to yield while making a left turn.
Tuesday afternoon, a bus without students on board struck two vehicles on Iron Bridge Road. The bus was approaching the intersection with Deerfield Drive when a sedan in front of it quickly came to a stop. The bus veered to the right to avoid hitting the sedan, hit a minivan, veered back to the left and struck the sedan and struck a street sign, coming to rest in the lane for oncoming traffic.
No one was injured and the driver of the bus was charged with reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.