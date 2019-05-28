2 Chesterfield buses involved in separate crashes

A Chesterfield school bus struck two vehicles on Iron Bridge Road. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 4:08 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two Chesterfield school buses were involved in separate crashes Tuesday.

Tuesday morning a bus with students on board was struck in the rear by a sedan on Bailey Bridge Road. None of the students on board the bus were injured, but the driver of the sedan had non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver was issued a summons for failure to yield while making a left turn.

Tuesday afternoon, a bus without students on board struck two vehicles on Iron Bridge Road. The bus was approaching the intersection with Deerfield Drive when a sedan in front of it quickly came to a stop. The bus veered to the right to avoid hitting the sedan, hit a minivan, veered back to the left and struck the sedan and struck a street sign, coming to rest in the lane for oncoming traffic.

No one was injured and the driver of the bus was charged with reckless driving.

A Chesterfield school bus was involved in a crash on Bailey Bridge Road. (Source: Zack Candiani)

