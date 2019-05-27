100-year-old WWII veteran honored at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 100-year-old WWII veteran stopped by Charlotte during his “No Regrets Tour," where he’s visiting all 50 states and shedding light on war veterans.
Sidney Walton was honored Sunday at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.
“Sidney is on a first-ever, nationwide No Regrets Tour raising awareness of the diminishing number of WWII veterans and the sacrifices they made. He is meeting all 50 governors in all 50 states, and on April 11th he met with the President in the Oval Office,” Walton’s son, Paul Walton, with GoSidney.com, said.
Paul Walton is traveling with his dad across America.
Sidney Walton was born in Manhattan and joined the Army in early 1941.
“As a survivor of the China, Burma, India (CBI) theater of WWII, Sidney is reminding people of the sacrifices these brave men and women made for our freedom today,” Paul Walton said. “In a few short years, there will be no WWII veterans left.”
Paul Walton says his dad’s biggest regret was missing out on meeting some of the last Civil War veterans in New York City. Sidney started the No Regrets Tour “to make up for it,” Paul Walton says.
Sidney started his tour in April 2018 in Rhode Island. So far, he has been received by 29 governors, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
“He will continue on to Normandy next week for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, where he will again meet with the President,” Paul Walton said.
