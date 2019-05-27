Police: Man dies following shooting in Richmond

The man was found in an alley off West Cary Street with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
By Michael Pegram | May 27, 2019 at 12:43 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 2:19 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Richmond.

Police were called to 2000 block of West Cary Street around 11 p.m. Sunday and found an adult male in an alley, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim has not been identified.

Richmond Police haven’t released information on a possible suspect(s), and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

