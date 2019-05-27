Police: Man dies following shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Richmond.
Police were called to 2000 block of West Cary Street around 11 p.m. Sunday and found an adult male in an alley, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim has not been identified.
Richmond Police haven’t released information on a possible suspect(s), and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
