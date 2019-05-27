Man, 2 juveniles arrested in Petersburg armed robbery, carjacking

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man and two juveniles have been arrested in an armed robbery and carjacking that occurred early Sunday morning.
Petersburg police responded to the 1700 block of Johnson Avenue for an armed robbery, at approximately 5:13 a.m.
Two juveniles and one man were arrested.
The juveniles, ages 16 and 17, will be charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, carjacking, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of marijuana.
The man, who has been identified as Taji Parker, 19, is being charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
