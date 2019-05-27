5 injured in weekend shooting in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - Five people were shot at a gathering in Brunswick County on Sunday.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of about 50 shots fired by multiple assailants just before 1 a.m. May 26.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and five victims, all said to be in stable condition, were treated at hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina. The victims range in age from 19 to 44.
The sheriff’s office said 150 to 200 people were gathered in the 800 block of Alvis Road when the shots were fired. Isaiah Stith, 21, of Lawrenceville, and Maurice Webb, 18, of Lynchburg, were detained at the scene. Stith is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless handling of a firearm. Webb was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
All of the victims had left the scene before deputies arrived.
Three victims arrived at Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill with gunshot wounds. One was airlifted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and another was transported by ambulance.
Two additional victims were found at a North Carolina Rest Area and flown to Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.
Following an investigation, deputies identified O’Dayle Evans, 28, of Lawrenceville, as another suspect. Evans was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More charges against the assailants are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.