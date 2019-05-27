5 injured in weekend shooting in Brunswick County

The sheriff’s office said 150 to 200 people were gathered in the 800 block of Alvis Road when the shots were fired. Isaiah Stith, 21, of Lawrenceville, and Maurice Webb, 18, of Lynchburg, were detained at the scene. Stith is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless handling of a firearm. Webb was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.