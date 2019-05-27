Henrico police looking for endangered teenager

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a teenager who ran away from home.
Owen Dwyer, 16, is considered endangered by Henrico police after leaving his home in the area of Hunton Park Bouleavrd and Abbotts Cross Lane in Glen Allen.
Dwyer is described as a white male 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. He was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Monday wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt or multi-colored T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.
