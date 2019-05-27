Girl dead, boy fighting for life following double shooting in Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One girl has died and a boy has been shot, after a double shooting at a cookout on Richmond’s south side.
Officers were called to Carter Jones Park, in between Perry and Bainbridge Streets, for a report of a shooting at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday.
Richmond police say two juveniles, a boy and a girl, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The girl succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The boy is still suffering from his injuries.
Sources confirm to NBC12 that the girl was on a horse for a pony ride when she was shot.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
