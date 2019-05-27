Girl dead, boy fighting for life following double shooting in Richmond park

Girl dead, boy fighting for life following double shooting in Richmond park
Officers were called to Carter Jones Park, in between Perry and Bainbridge Streets, for a report of a shooting at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 26, 2019 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 12:48 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One girl has died and a boy has been shot, after a double shooting at a cookout on Richmond’s south side.

Officers were called to Carter Jones Park, in between Perry and Bainbridge Streets, for a report of a shooting at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday.

Richmond police say two juveniles, a boy and a girl, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The girl succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The boy is still suffering from his injuries.

Sources confirm to NBC12 that the girl was on a horse for a pony ride when she was shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.