First Alert: Hottest days on the way

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Get ready for the hottest days of the week, with First Alert Weather Days both Wednesday and Thursday for daily highs around 96 degrees. The records for each date are 98 (1941 Wednesday) and 98 (1991 Thursday). We’ll be close but probably will fall just shy of those records. Regardless, it’s going to be very hot for May.
Big High pressure ridge centered near the Southeastern U.S. will be responsible for the heat, but should begin to break down a little beginning Friday into the weekend, which should lead to some slightly cooler temperatures.
Remember to take precautions if you have to be out in the hot weather for long periods of time. Stay in the shade if possible and keep well-hydrated.
