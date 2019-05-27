Driver flown to hospital after tractor-trailer overturns on Rt. 522

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of Route 522 is closed in Goochland County after a tractor-trailer hauling water overturned on Monday afternoon.
Virginia State Police were called around 2:11 p.m. to the 2800 block of Sandy Hook Road.
Troopers said John C. Gordon, 42, of Glen Allen, was heading northbound on Route 522 when he ran off the road, lost control and overturned the tractor-trailer. The crash caused the tank to rupture and spill the water.
Officials said a parked vehicle nearby was also damaged.
Gordon had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken by Med Flight for treatment of serious injuries. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
Police are investigating.
The road is closed in both directions in the area of Whitehall Road for clean up.
