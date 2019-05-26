Virginia State Trooper injured during chase; man arrested

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - A Virginia State Trooper was injured and a man has been arrested after a police chase ended with two damaged state police vehicles.
According to a statement from the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. Sunday, when a state trooper attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding while traveling south on Interstate 77 in Bland County, near the 52 mile marker.
The Jeep was traveling 89 mph in a 70-mph zone, a VSP spokesperson said. When the Jeep refused to stop for the trooper, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued south on I-77, during which time the Jeep rammed a VSP vehicle. The pursuit finally ended in the southbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 29, where the Jeep rear-ended another state police vehicle.
The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody without further incident, VSP stated.
As a precautionary measure, the adult male suspect was transported to a nearby hospital. One state trooper was also transported to a nearby hospital hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Charges are pending, according to VSP.
