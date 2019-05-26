Richmond bowling alley honors Tommie, the dog tied to pole and set on fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tommie the Pitbull’s spirit will live on forever.
The dog who was tied to a pole and burned will now have his memory cherished at River City Roll. ‘Tommie’s Patio’ was unveiled Saturday afternoon at the Richmond bowling alley.
“I tried to base it primarily off photos of Tommie,” said Richmond artist Mickael Broth. “Hopefully captures his good spirit.”
Tommie’s spirit of love and strength is one that residents will hold on to forever.
“We’re excited to celebrate Tommie, kind of forever here on the patio," said Rob Long, River City Roll owner.
Long is one of several Richmond residents moved by Tommie’s battle.
Tommie’s emergency care fund raised more than $100,000, and continues to grow.
“We want it to be a piece that people can see and remember the story, remember the strength and unity that it created in the community,” said Long.
An overwhelming number of tips led Richmond police to a suspect, who is currently behind bars.
Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, was arrested May 20 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Hill is charged with one count of felony animal cruelty.
Richmond Animal Care and Control’s mission to bring Tommie justice, and save the lives of other abused animals never stops. Broth hopes that his mural will inspire people to join the mission.
“Remind them of the special animals in their lives and hopefully get them inspired to maybe help out with organizations like RACC that do really great things for animals and for people,” said Broth.
