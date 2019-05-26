Police search for 2 suspects after double shooting in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two suspects after a double shooting in the city’s Southside.
Officers were called around 11:05 p.m. for the report of random gunfire when they got the report of someone shot at Lafayette Gardens apartment complex in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. Police found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Shortly afterwards, police found another man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Lynhaven Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
