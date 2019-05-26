Police in Central Virginia investigate multiple Saturday night shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gun shots rang out in three separate incidents, leaving three people shot Saturday night.
Police are investigating two shootings in Richmond, and one in Petersburg, that all happened in the late hours of the night.
It started in Navajo Court in Petersburg, where police say they responded to a shooting before 11 p.m. Police found a man - a victim of a shooting.
People who live in the complex say the activity was centered around one of the buildings located in the middle of the complex.
Petersburg police are still working on identifying a suspect.
Only a few minutes later in Richmond, RPD responded to Lafayette Gardens on Ruffin Road for reports of random gunfire, followed by calls that a man was shot.
Police say the victim was a man in his late 20s.
“My first reaction was to tell my daughter and my wife to get down on the floor, because we didn’t know what was going on," said Mike Drake, who lives in the Lafayette Gardens. He says the guns went off in the parking lot right by his front door.
Drake says he’s been living in the complex for five years now, and these sorts of incidents aren’t common, but he still worries for the people that live here, both old and young.
“I’d say around 30 kids get on one [school] bus, and that’s just the elementary school.”
Not too long after the Ruffin Road shooting, police then found another gunshot victim a half mile away on the 3000 block of Lynhaven Avenue.
“We just want everything to get a little bit better," Drake said.
Both victims in the Richmond shootings are expected to survive, while RPD says they are still working to figure out if the two shooting are related. As for the Navajo Court incident, there is no further information available at this time.
