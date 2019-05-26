Shooting at party leaves 1 dead, 9 injured in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Officials said one person is dead and another nine were injured after a shooting during a large party in Chesapeake Saturday night.
According to WAVY, police were called to the Holly Cove neighborhood for reports of traffic congestion just before 10 p.m.
While police were responding to the call, there were reports of gunshots in the same area. The shooting happened at the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Holly Cove Drive.
WAVY reports that police said 10 victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area but one adult male died.
A spokesperson with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital told WAVY they were treating eight gunshot victims - all of them male - but their conditions were unknown.
