Here’s what happened this week to make you smile
Diego Hernandez got to meet his idol John Cena for his 13th birthday. The WWE superstar flew out to meet Diego on Friday. (Source: Hanley, Cecelia)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 26, 2019 at 9:44 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 9:44 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We hope you were able to take a dip in the pool or stay cool in the air condition because today sure was a HOT one! It definitely seems like summer is right around the corner. We also hope you enjoy your Memorial Day weekend and take a moment to remember why it is a three day weekend.

Firefighters to the Rescue!

Henrico firefighters were able to rescue a kitten that was stuck behind the dashboard of a car using some “patience and gentle coaching.” Way to go!

Rescue 21 from the Magnolia Ridge firehouse worked a vehicle extrication with a very happy ending last night. This...

Posted by Henrico County Division of Fire on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

IT’S A GIRL!

The Virginia Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe this past week! The female calf weighed 141 pounds and was almost six foot tall when she was born. Congrats to mom, Imara, and dad, Billy!

On May 20, the Virginia Zoo welcomed a 141 pound, almost six foot tall, Masai giraffe. (Source: Virginia Zoo)

Dream Comes True

You might need a box of tissues for this one. The dream of 12-year-old boy from Staunton came true. Diego Hernandez, who has a terminal medical condition, met his hero, John Cena, for his birthday.

“Never underestimate the power of kindness,” Cena said. “He just has such a kind outlook on life and I think that’s amazing. And that power of kindness brought me here today to him.”

Brave Act

A St. Louis teen didn’t let the threat of severe weather deter him from helping a double amputee up a hill as storm sirens rang out around them. Absolutely amazing!

Get Well Soon

An Alabama officer who was injured in a shooting had a surprise visitor at the hospital while recovering. Auburn Police Officer Webb Sistrunk’s K9 partner, Leon, stopped by to visit. Such a sweet reunion. Get well soon, Officer Sistrunk!

Auburn Police Officer Webb Sistrunk was reunited with his K9 partner, Leon, at Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital today. (Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
Family, fellow officers and hospital staff arranged for injured Auburn Police Officer Webb Sistrunk’s K9 partner, Leon, to visit his hospital room. (Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)

Bring on the Heat

It’s going to be very hot the next couple of days, so be sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool!

Photo of the Weekend

This weekend we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today. Thanks for sharing, Susan B. Gattis.

Remembering those who gave everything for our freedom. (Source: Susan B Gattis)

Final Thought

“Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there.” - Bo Jackson

Have a great week!

