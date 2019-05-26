Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We hope you were able to take a dip in the pool or stay cool in the air condition because today sure was a HOT one! It definitely seems like summer is right around the corner. We also hope you enjoy your Memorial Day weekend and take a moment to remember why it is a three day weekend.
Henrico firefighters were able to rescue a kitten that was stuck behind the dashboard of a car using some “patience and gentle coaching.” Way to go!
The Virginia Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe this past week! The female calf weighed 141 pounds and was almost six foot tall when she was born. Congrats to mom, Imara, and dad, Billy!
You might need a box of tissues for this one. The dream of 12-year-old boy from Staunton came true. Diego Hernandez, who has a terminal medical condition, met his hero, John Cena, for his birthday.
“Never underestimate the power of kindness,” Cena said. “He just has such a kind outlook on life and I think that’s amazing. And that power of kindness brought me here today to him.”
A St. Louis teen didn’t let the threat of severe weather deter him from helping a double amputee up a hill as storm sirens rang out around them. Absolutely amazing!
An Alabama officer who was injured in a shooting had a surprise visitor at the hospital while recovering. Auburn Police Officer Webb Sistrunk’s K9 partner, Leon, stopped by to visit. Such a sweet reunion. Get well soon, Officer Sistrunk!
It’s going to be very hot the next couple of days, so be sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool!
This weekend we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today. Thanks for sharing, Susan B. Gattis.
“Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there.” - Bo Jackson
Have a great week!
