5th-grade teacher wins vacation though ‘Thank a Teacher’ program

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - A fifth-grade teacher in Caroline County won a free vacation from the Virginia Lottery.
The Thank a Teacher campaign sent thousands of teachers across the commonwealth a thank you note with a code inside to enter for a Virginia-themed vacation.
Laura Callahan, a fifth-grade teacher at Lewis and Clarke Elementary won a four-day, three-night vacation through the program. The choices are are a mountain lovers trip or a wine lovers trip.
More than 50,000 thank you notes were set to teachers earlier this month and contained artwork by three students who won the Thank a Teacher Art Contest.
