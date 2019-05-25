5th-grade teacher wins vacation though ‘Thank a Teacher’ program

Laura Callahan won a vacation from the Virginia Lottery. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
By Brian Tynes | May 24, 2019 at 9:26 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 9:26 PM

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - A fifth-grade teacher in Caroline County won a free vacation from the Virginia Lottery.

The Thank a Teacher campaign sent thousands of teachers across the commonwealth a thank you note with a code inside to enter for a Virginia-themed vacation.

Laura Callahan, a fifth-grade teacher at Lewis and Clarke Elementary won a four-day, three-night vacation through the program. The choices are are a mountain lovers trip or a wine lovers trip.

More than 50,000 thank you notes were set to teachers earlier this month and contained artwork by three students who won the Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

