Richmond veteran partners with Amazon to start delivery company

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If a package from Amazon was dropped off on your stoop over the past few months, there’s a good chance a Richmond veteran was responsible for putting it there.
That veteran is Richmond native Quinton Burgess, a man driven towards service.
“The energy that I bring is excitement,” Burgess said. “I did many deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq, and that’s where I honed my skill as a logistics officer and a transportation personnel.”
Burgess said it was serving overseas where he learned the backbone of transportation and logistics, but after retiring from the military in 2015 you could say Quinton had a lot drive left to give.
Burgess he traded the business of war to start his very own business, Allegiance Logistics LLC, a delivery service that ferries packaged around Richmond and the surrounding area.
This new profession was made possible by Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner program. It helps entrepreneurs build their own companies to help deliver packages for the technology giant.
It’s through this program that Amazon pledges to help veterans like Quinton with $10,000 towards startup costs of their own companies. It’s perfect for Burgess, who said he likes that deliveries meld technology with logistics and allows him to be around people.
“As an entrepreneur, that really lightens up the load,” said Burgess.
Burgess started the partnership with Amazon in October and after in eight months his operation has grown from five trucks and 10 employees to 40 trucks and 80 employees.
Whether serving the country overseas or serving the community, Burgess said he doesn’t want his fellow veterans to miss out on this opportunity.
“A lot of times veterans don’t feel that they are part of the society again,” Burgess said. “I wanted them to see that we are out here being a part of the community, being a apart of the economic growth and just being a part of an organization that really cares about them.”
For more information about Allegiance Logistics LLC click here.
If you would like to start your own business with the Amazon Delivery service Partner program, click here.
