Ark owners suing insurance company over flood damage
The owners of the ark have sued their insurance company over flood damage.
May 24, 2019 at 11:07 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 5:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a case of irony, the owners of a giant ark in northern Kentucky have sued their insurance company over flood damage.

The lawsuit claims heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide at the Ark Encounter which damaged a roadway. Those repairs cost a million dollars.

Court documents say the insurance claim was initially denied, citing faulty craftsmanship.

After an appeal, the company agreed to pay only a small amount.

The lawsuit filed by Ark Encounter seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

The ark itself was not damaged.

