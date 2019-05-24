VCU police implement traffic plan ahead of area high school graduations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Area high school graduation ceremonies will begin June 4 at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University.
VCU police are anticipating heavy traffic in the area, as 25 high schools from Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties, along with St. Gertrude High School and ECPI University, are hosting ceremonies between June 4 and June 15. Police are anticipating between 400 and 7,000 attendees at each event.
Campus police have collaborated with VCU Parking and Transportation, the City of Richmond, the Richmond Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation to develop a plan to mitigate traffic impacts:
- VCU and Richmond police will direct traffic at several intersections, including those bear Exit 76B (Belvidere Street) off Interstate 95 and along Belivere and Broad streets west to Lombardy Street.
- Digital signage will also be in place to encourage local drivers to take alternate routes during peak times.
- Doors at the Siegel Center will open one hour prior to the start of each ceremony.
- Graduates, and their guests, are advised to give themselves extra time for travel and parking. Pedestrians near the Siegel Center must use crosswalks, managed by police, as safety fencing will be placed along Broad Street and side streets.
- Blue, red, green and yellow parking passes, issued by area schools, will be required for guests parking in VCU parking decks.
Drivers will not be allowed to drop passengers off in front of the Siegel Center due to the designation of travel lanes. A designated drop off area will be set up on the eastbound side of the 1200 block of Broad Street. Signs will be in place to assist drivers with identifying this location.
No parking signs will be posted along West Marshall Street, between Bowe and North Harrison streets, behind the Siegel Center. Towing enforcement will go into effect June 4.
For additional information about traffic, parking and access, contact the VCU police non-emergency line at 804-828-1196.
