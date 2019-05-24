Tractor-trailer driver seriously injured in I-95 South crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes of Interstate 95 South are open following a tractor-trailer crash.
The crash occurred on Friday morning at mile marker 99 in Hanover County, near Kings Dominion.
According to Virginia State Police, a vehicle made an unsafe lane change, forcing a Kia Sportage to hit the tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer then lost control, veered to the right, over corrected to the left, going down a ravine into the median.
The trailer driver was hauling 32,000 pounds of trash, which were lost.
He was wearing a seat belt, and was transported to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Kia and all occupants were wearing seat belts, and did not sustain any injuries.
The vehicle who made the unsafe lane change fled the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
