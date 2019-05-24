2 state record fish certified by DGIF

By Brian Tynes | May 24, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 4:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two state record catches were certified by the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries this spring.

Thomas Garth, of Standardsville, reeled in a 5-pound, 15-ounce brook trout March 12 with a fly rod at Cub Run in Page County. Garth used a minnow to hook the fish, which measured 20 1/4 inches and broke the previous record from 1987 by 5 ounces.

Bowfisherman Blake Deal, of Nathalie, took a 21-pound, 13-ounce longnose gar at Lake Gaston near the I-85 overpass in Mecklenburg County. The fish was 48 3/4 inches with a 19-inch girth and topped the previous bowfishing record for longnose gar by nearly 2 pounds.

Blake Deal landed a state bowfishing record longnose gar. (Source: DGIF)
Thomas Garth caught a state-record brook trout. (Source: DGIF)

