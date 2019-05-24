Stafford inmate re-arrested after release, charged with vandalizing jail

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested twice in one day in Stafford following a pursuit and destruction of jail property.
Just before 2 a.m. May 23, a vehicle merged onto Warrenton Road from Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed and did not stop when the deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull it over.
Following a brief pursuit, William Strasburg, 46, of Fairfax, had to be removed from the vehicle by deputies, was arrested and charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and having no state vehicle inspection sticker.
He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Strasburg was again arrested May 23 after deputies responded to to the jail for a report of vandalism by an inmate following their release.
A deputy reviewed surveillance footage and identified Strasburg as the suspect following an argument with a jail employee in the property release area of the building. The sheriff’s office said Strasburg kicked a metal delivery tray during a violent outburst, causing extensive damage before leaving the jail.
Strasburg then arrived at the sheriff’s office to retrieve a personal item that was seized following his first arrest and was arrested a second time and charged with destruction of property.
He was again incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.