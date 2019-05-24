Richmond man arrested following search warrant into drug distribution, prostitution

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to a drug bust that occurred last week.
Narcotic investigators with the Richmond Police Department conducted a search warrant in the 3100 block of Stockton Street on May 17, following an investigation into drug distribution and prostitution.
Rodney T. Harris, 46, of Richmond, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.
Police seized several items from the home, including 75 grams of crack/cocaine, 16 grams of heroin, three firearms, cell phones and over $1,000 cash.
Anyone with additional information on this incident should call Detective S. Watson at 804-646-5017, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.