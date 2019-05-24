Redskins release 2019 training camp schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Washington Redskins on Friday announced the team’s training camp schedule in Richmond for later this summer.
Camp will kick off with a 9:45 a.m. practice on Thursday, July 25. The final day of camp is Sunday, Aug. 11.
There will be 22 on-field sessions available to fans, including Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Bon Secours Training Center.
Admission is free for fans, with an online registration opening up on June 1.
“Between practice sessions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Redskins alumni, participate in various family-friendly activities and purchase Redskins merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent,” the Redskins said in a news release. “The team will host special themed days at the Training Center, off-site events, and other unique fan experiences throughout camp.”
FULL SCHEDULE:
Thursday, July 25
9:45 a.m. Practice
4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Friday, July 26
9:45 a.m. Practice
4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Saturday, July 27
9:45 a.m. Practice
4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Sunday, July 28
9:45 a.m. Practice
4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Tuesday, July 30
9:45 a.m. Practice
4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Wednesday, July 31
9:45 a.m. Practice
4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Thursday, Aug. 1
9:45 a.m. Practice
4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Saturday, Aug. 3 (Fan Appreciation Day)
1 p.m. Practice
Sunday, Aug. 4
9:45 a.m. Practice
4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Monday, Aug. 5
9:45 a.m. Practice
4:40 p.m. Walkthrough
Tuesday, Aug. 6
1:35 p.m. Practice
Saturday, Aug. 10
1:35 p.m. Practice
Sunday, Aug. 11
9:45 a.m. Practice
- Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice, overlooking the practice fields. No bleachers are available on-site. Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center visitors can walk around designated areas outside the practice fields to watch their favorite players.
- For security purposes, all visitors and bags entering the training center grounds are subject to search by team security.
- The following items are prohibited at the training center: alcohol and illegal drugs, weapons, firearms, glass bottles, video cameras and animals (except for certified guide dogs assisting disabled guests).
- Food and beverages will be available for fans to purchase on-site.
