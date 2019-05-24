Pedestrian tunnel construction to close section of 9th Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As part of a General Assembly Building project, the Department of General Services will start digging a pedestrian tunnel under 9th Street, closing a section between Grace Street and Broad Street.
The closure will take place May 28 until the end of June.
DGS and the City of Richmond is working together to reroute traffic within that area. It is highly recommended for drivers and pedestrians to be cautious and observe traffic control signage.
“All northbound traffic on 9th Street will be redirected west at Grace Street. The eastbound lanes of Grace Street will end at 8th Street; northbound traffic should use 7th Street and southbound traffic will be diverted on 8th Street. No public street parking will be allowed from 8th to 9th streets on Grace Street," DGS said.
Once completed, the pedestrian tunnel will connect the new General Assembly Building and a new parking garage that will be built at the corner of 9th and Broad.
