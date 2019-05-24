News to know for May 24: Above average temperatures; tractor-trailer driver injured in I-95 South crash; Theresa May to step down

News to know for May 24
By Tamia Mallory | May 24, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 7:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! No need for a jacket this morning, because it is hot.

Above average temperatures

Friday will be partly sunny, and hot, with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to record-setting heat. The forecast high temperature for Sunday is 94°.

Download the NBC12 Weather App for an hour-by-hour forecast.

Temperatures well above average next 7 days

Tractor-trailer driver seriously injured in crash

A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital with serious injuries following a Friday morning crash on Interstate 95 South.

The crash occurred near mile marker 99 in Hanover County, when a vehicle made an unsafe lane change.

Drivers can expect delays, and should use Washington Highway (Route 1) to avoid traffic.

(Source: NBC12)

Theresa May to step down

U.K. Conservative party leader Theresa May says she will step down on June 7.

May says she will remain the caretaker prime minister until a new leader is chosen.

British PM May has uncertain future

Student could face charges in Chesterfield hoax

Chesterfield police say a 15-year-old male student could face charges in a gun hoax.

The hoax led to a lockdown on May 17 at Manchester High School.

“The investigating officer has requested juvenile petitions for the student for disorderly conduct and giving a false report to a police officer,” police said in a news release.

Numerous police officers were called to Manchester High School on May 17.
Numerous police officers were called to Manchester High School on May 17. (Source: NBC12)

Fairfax reacts to Northam yearbook investigation

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said the “inconclusive” result of the investigation into Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook page underscores the importance of not rushing to judgement.

“I hope that this report reminds us of the importance of considered judgment, due process, and fundamental fairness,” Fairfax said in a statement.

Read Fairfax’s full statement here.

Fairfax reacts to Northam yearbook photo report

Memorial Day travel

The Virginia Department of Transportation says they will suspend most work zones and lane closure during Memorial Day weekend.

The suspension will be in place from noon Friday, May 24 until noon Tuesday, May 28.

(Source: Pixabay)

Final thought

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” - Alice Walker

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.