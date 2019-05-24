News to know for May 24: Above average temperatures; tractor-trailer driver injured in I-95 South crash; Theresa May to step down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! No need for a jacket this morning, because it is hot.
Friday will be partly sunny, and hot, with highs in the low 90s.
Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to record-setting heat. The forecast high temperature for Sunday is 94°.
A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital with serious injuries following a Friday morning crash on Interstate 95 South.
The crash occurred near mile marker 99 in Hanover County, when a vehicle made an unsafe lane change.
Drivers can expect delays, and should use Washington Highway (Route 1) to avoid traffic.
U.K. Conservative party leader Theresa May says she will step down on June 7.
May says she will remain the caretaker prime minister until a new leader is chosen.
Chesterfield police say a 15-year-old male student could face charges in a gun hoax.
The hoax led to a lockdown on May 17 at Manchester High School.
“The investigating officer has requested juvenile petitions for the student for disorderly conduct and giving a false report to a police officer,” police said in a news release.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said the “inconclusive” result of the investigation into Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook page underscores the importance of not rushing to judgement.
“I hope that this report reminds us of the importance of considered judgment, due process, and fundamental fairness,” Fairfax said in a statement.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says they will suspend most work zones and lane closure during Memorial Day weekend.
The suspension will be in place from noon Friday, May 24 until noon Tuesday, May 28.
