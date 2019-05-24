Mayor Stoney visits students as construction continues on new school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney toured Greene Elementary School on the southside on Monday to get a look at construction. Greene Elementary is one of three RPS schools where construction is underway on new facilities.
The current building is more than 50 years old and doesn’t have a gym. Some of the students are taking classes in trailers.
The new Greene Elementary School is expected to be complete by September 2020. It will hold 1,000 students.
“This is a product of the funding that we provided through the 1.5% increase in the meals tax,” Stoney said. “This is our tax dollars at work. We’re going to have a new school that’s going to be ready for our kids next September.”
That meals tax increase was estimated to raise nearly $10 million.
The other new schools being built are George Mason Elementary and Elkhardt Thompson Middle.
The cost of all three buildings is around $150 million.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.