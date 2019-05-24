‘Critically Missing Adult’ alert issued for missing Cumberland woman

CUMBERLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted following a homicide and the disappearance of a woman in Cumberland County.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for George William Knisley, 41, of Carroll County, MD, after a murder was reported in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane at 3:30 a.m. May 24.
An adult male was found dead in the home and Amy Renee Fabian, 43, who also lived there, was not located. Virginia State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert for Fabian.
Knisley is a suspect in both the murder and Fabian’s disappearance. He is believed to have left the resident in a 2002 white Ford F350 work truck, which was reported stolen in Maryland on May 23. The truck has “Alleghany Industries” displayed on the side and license plate 22L 231.
At 6:30 a.m., a woman called South Hill Police and reported she was walking to her car outside her residence and said a man matching Knisley’s description carjacked her 2013 Honda Civic at gunpoint. The Civic is white with Virginia license plate LAR 64.
“It makes me nervous to even come out of my house anymore," neighbor Abbigayle Sill said.
Knisley is described as a while male 5-foot-11 weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, a full beard and tattoos on his arms.
“Its such a small town and for something like that to happen, you dont imagine it to happen in your town at all," neighbor Chip Peregoy said.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 492-4120 or Virginia State Police at #77.
