Sheriff’s office looking for man wanted in Spotsylvania, Caroline counties
Joseph Leroy Carter. (Source: Caroline County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 24, 2019 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 5:10 PM

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in recent thefts.

The sheriff’s office said Joseph Leroy Carter, of Fredericksburg, is wanted by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court and and is considered a person of interest in thefts in Caroline County.

Carter was reportedly seen in the area of Stonewall Jackson Road in Caroline County as recently as May 23.

He is believed to be driving a pick-up truck with license plate 157-55HM.

