Man arrested after mistakenly parking car with marijuana at RPD K-9 Unit lot
The man had marijuana in his car that was immediately discovered by a department K-9.
By Tamia Mallory | May 24, 2019 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after mistakenly parking his car outside of the Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit.

Police say the man parked his car beside department decoy cars used for training.

Marijuana in his car was immediately discovered by a department K-9.

“It probably isn’t the best idea to park your car that has marijuana in it near a drug dog detection training center,” RPD said in a Facebook post.

The man was arrested on a warrant out of Chesterfield County and charged.

