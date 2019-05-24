Man arrested after mistakenly parking car with marijuana at RPD K-9 Unit lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after mistakenly parking his car outside of the Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit.
Police say the man parked his car beside department decoy cars used for training.
Marijuana in his car was immediately discovered by a department K-9.
“It probably isn’t the best idea to park your car that has marijuana in it near a drug dog detection training center,” RPD said in a Facebook post.
The man was arrested on a warrant out of Chesterfield County and charged.
