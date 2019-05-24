How to maximize savings on deal websites

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WXIX) - For those of us who’ve used deal websites, like Groupon, you know how helpful they are in saving money, but you can maximize their benefits to save even more.
The whole point of sites like Groupon are that you save money.
But a recent study found about one in every five Groupons go unused! So how can you make the most of those deals sites?
One main reason Groupons are wasted is that people forgot to redeem them before they expire.
The first thing you need to do after buying a discount deal is set a reminder in your calendar at least a week before that offer expires.
Sometimes you buy a deal and then run into a scheduling crunch.
If that happens, visit a site like CoupRecoup, a marketplace where people trade coupons from sites like Groupon and Living Social.
And a lot of people don’t realize Groupon has a “refer a friend” program, where you can earn Groupon bucks for getting your friends to buy something on the site, too.
So if you plan a girls’ night out, and send four of your friends to snag the same restaurant deal you found, you’ll get 10 Groupon bucks for each friend.
One important note about all of these online deals is to always read the fine print, as there are often exclusions.
And in terms of etiquette: If you’re cashing in a restaurant deal, make sure to tip your server based on what that meal would have cost pre-discount.
