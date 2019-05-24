Digital Dialogue: Lupus Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For Lupus Awareness Month in May, NBC12 will host a Digital Dialogue Tuesday night featuring advocates and specialists in the Lupus field, treatment, coping with the disease, finding a cure and new advancements being pioneered right here in Virginia.
Angel Williams, from Henrico has been living with Lupus since she was 12 years old. She now dedicates her life to helping others manage and cope with the disease through a vast social media following, including a blog and YouTube channel.
Donald E. Thomas, Jr. is a leading rheumatologist in the D.C. area, treating hundreds of Lupus patients and working closely with the Lupus Foundation of America. He authored The Lupus Encyclopedia: A Comprehensive Guide for Patients and Families from The Johns Hopkins University Press, and is a Chair Emeritus of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Board of the Lupus Foundation (DC/MD/VA) chapter.
Dr. Amrie Grammer is the founder of Charlottesville-based AMPEL Biosolutions. She is a scientist/researcher working on repurposing current FDA approved medicines that can also treat Lupus. She successfully proved one medicine already that can be very helpful to patients. She also studies how alternative medicine, like krill oil, can be used to treat Lupus.
