Chesterfield police looking for missing 55-year-old man

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing man who was last seen May 12.
Michael J. Douglas, 55, of no permanent address, was last seen leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Main Street. He was reported missing May 23.
Douglas is described as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He does not have a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
