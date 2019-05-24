Chesterfield police looking for missing 55-year-old man

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 24, 2019 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 3:37 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing man who was last seen May 12.

Michael J. Douglas, 55, of no permanent address, was last seen leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Main Street. He was reported missing May 23.

Douglas is described as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

