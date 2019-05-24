Burglar uses trash bag to steal cash, $1,000 worth of cigarettes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says someone robbed a store in the 200 block of N. Lombardy Street on Wednesday morning using a trash bag to steal cash and cigarettes.
Police say the burglar entered the store at 4:23 a.m. and stole about $1,000 worth of cigarettes.
The burglar was wearing a white mask and white gloves in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at 804-646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.