Burglar uses trash bag to steal cash, $1,000 worth of cigarettes in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 24, 2019 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 3:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says someone robbed a store in the 200 block of N. Lombardy Street on Wednesday morning using a trash bag to steal cash and cigarettes.

Police say the burglar entered the store at 4:23 a.m. and stole about $1,000 worth of cigarettes.

The burglar was wearing a white mask and white gloves in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at 804-646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

