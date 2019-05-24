130 animals displaced from Oklahoma shelters coming to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 100 animals displaced due to flooding in Oklahoma will arrive in Virginia on Friday, and some will be coming to Richmond.
The Humane Society of the United States said 130 dogs and cats will arrive at Manassas Regional Airport and be transferred to various animal rescue organizations in Virginia and Maryland, including Richmond Animal Care and Control.
The animals from Tulsa Animal Welfare League were already up for adoption and will be transported to RACC as well as shelters in Charlottesville, Fairfax County, Falls Church, Washington, DC, and Washington County, MD.
The transfer allows Tulsa Animal Welfare League to assist animals displaced by the flooding and tornadoes throughout Oklahoma.
Several animal shelters in Oklahoma have been evacuated and animals have been transported to other areas of the country, including a flight to Idaho.
