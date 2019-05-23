15-year-old student may face charges in gun hoax at Chesterfield school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old male student may face charges after a gun hoax led to a lockdown on May 17 at Manchester High School.
In a news release on Thursday, police say the teen did not see a gun and did not hear any other students talking about a gun.
“The investigating officer has requested juvenile petitions for the student for disorderly conduct and giving a false report to a police officer,” police said in a news release.
“While this report to schools and law enforcement was a hoax, the response and emotions it elicited were very real,” said Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, Chief of Police. "The result of our investigation should underscore the police department’s dogged commitment to hold accountable anyone who chooses to disrupt or threaten the safety of our community.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
